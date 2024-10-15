Reliance Industries/RIL Stocks, Reliance Share Price Today Live Updates October 15, 2024: The merger of media assets of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney’s India business is expected to be complete by the end of the third quarter of this fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by the Mukesh Ambani-led group. Reliance Industries reported a 4.8 per cent annual fall in consolidated net profit in Q2 of FY25 at ₹16,563 crore, while revenue growth was flat at ₹2.4 lakh crore, the growth in digital services offset by weakness in petchem as well as subdued consumer demand, that affected retail performance. On a sequential basis net profit was 9.4 per cent higher and revenue growth flat. Consolidated EBITDA at ₹43,934 crore saw a 2 per cent decline, dragged down by the O2C business.
