Reliance Industries/RIL Stocks, Reliance Share Price Today Live Updates October 15, 2024: The merger of media assets of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney’s India business is expected to be complete by the end of the third quarter of this fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by the Mukesh Ambani-led group. Reliance Industries reported a 4.8 per cent annual fall in consolidated net profit in Q2 of FY25 at ₹16,563 crore, while revenue growth was flat at ₹2.4 lakh crore, the growth in digital services offset by weakness in petchem as well as subdued consumer demand, that affected retail performance. On a sequential basis net profit was 9.4 per cent higher and revenue growth flat. Consolidated EBITDA at ₹43,934 crore saw a 2 per cent decline, dragged down by the O2C business.

  • October 15, 2024 10:15

    Reliance Industries share price today: Shares slip

    RIL stock traded at ₹2,727 on the NSE, down by 0.66% as at 10.14 am.

  • October 15, 2024 10:14

    Reliance Industries Q2 results: Reliance Ind Q2 net dips 4.8% as ‘slow’ O2C offsets digital rise

