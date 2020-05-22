Reliance Industries share price up 0.99 per cent

Share price of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd opened up 0.99 per cent on Friday, after its subsidiary Jio Platforms raised Rs 11,367 crore from global investment firm KKR.

This is its fifth fund raising in a month. The transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91-lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16-lakh crore.

Over the last one month, Jio Platforms has raised a total of Rs 78,562 crore from investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic and KKR.

At 9.18 am, RIL shares were trading Rs 1,446.85, up 0.47 per cent on the BSE, which was down 0.40 per cent. RIL share had closed at Rs 1,440.05 on Thursday.