Stocks

Reliance Industries shares jump nearly 3 per cent ahead of Q3 earnings

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 17, 2020 Published on January 17, 2020

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday closed nearly 3 per cent higher ahead of scheduled declaration of its December 2019 quarter earnings later in the day.

The scrip of the country’s most valued firm jumped 2.79 per cent to close at Rs 1,580.65 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 3 per cent to Rs 1,584.80.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it gained 2.80 per cent to close at Rs 1,581.

With the rise in its share price, the company’s market valuation also moved up by Rs 27,243.11 crore to Rs 10,02,009.11 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Published on January 17, 2020
Reliance Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
European shares at record high as US-EU trade tensions ease