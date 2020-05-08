Reliance Industries shares rise 2.6 per cent on Friday

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose nearly 2.6 per cent in early trade, buoyant on the news of its wholly-owned subsidiary Jio Platforms raising Rs 11,367 crore from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

At 9.40 am, the company’s share price was up 2.63 per cent at Rs 1,546.95 on the BSE, which was trading up 1.59 per cent.

RIL’s shares opened at Rs 1,550 on Friday, a 2.83 per cent rise from the previous day’s close of Rs 1,507.25.

On Friday, in its third mega-deal within a span of three weeks, Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL said it raised Rs 11,367 crore in lieu of a 2.32 per cent stake from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.