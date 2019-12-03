Lenders invoke 10.19 cr pledged shares of Reliance Power

Sennheiser IE 80S BT review: An expensive neckband for audiophiles
It’s not often that you come across audiophile earphones in the functional neckband design. In fact, I can’t ...
Lenders invoked 10.19 crore shares of Reliance Power that were pledged by promoter entity Reliance Infrastructure, according to a regulatory filing. The total market value of these 10.19 crore shares at Rs 3.30 per share on the BSE works out to be Rs 33.62 crore. The shares have a face value of Rs 10 each.
Reliance Infrastructure, which is another Group firm, had encumbered shares in favour of Axis Bank, Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.
After the invocation of these 10.19 crore share, which constitute 3.63 per cent of share capital, Reliance Infrastructure’s holding has come down to 22.34 per cent. Before invocation of these shares, Reliance Infrastructure was holding 25.97 per cent of share capital in Reliance Power.
At 3.15 pm, the stocks of Reliance Infra were trading 4.93 per cent lower at ₹24.10 and the scrips of Reliance Power were trading 3.79 per cent lower at ₹3.30.
It’s not often that you come across audiophile earphones in the functional neckband design. In fact, I can’t ...
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
While your child is ensured a lump-sum at a certain age, these plans are often expensive and offer low ...
Many firms had calculated lower tax outgo for H1, as suggested by Sept ordinance; Tax Bill tells a different ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...