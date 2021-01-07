Stocks

Revathi Equipment’s delisting plans

Chennai | Updated on January 07, 2021

The board of Revathi Equipment on Thursday approved the appointment of Inga Ventures Private Limited, as Merchant Banker to carry out the due diligence for delisting of company shares. Earlier, the company ad received a letter from its promoters Renaissance Advanced Consultancy Limited and Hari Investments Private Limited, of their intention for voluntarily delisting of the shares from the stock exchanges. Currently, promoters hold 72.58 per cent stake in the company. The Coimbatore-based industrial machinery company's stock fell almost 4 per cent to ₹592.30 on the BSE. Our Bureau

