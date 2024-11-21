Revolt Motors, India’s leading electric motorcycle manufacturer, announced today a significant network expansion, bringing its total dealership count to 153 with 14 additional locations planned for November 2024.

The new dealerships will be established across multiple states, including Karnataka, Bihar, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Telangana, Odisha, and others.

The shares of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited were trading at ₹61.80 down by ₹1.63 or 2.57 per cent on the NSE today at 11.43 am.

The strategic expansion aims to enhance accessibility to electric mobility solutions, with dealerships located in both urban and regional areas. Customers at these new locations can explore Revolt’s current lineup, including the RV1, RV1+, and upgraded RV400 models, which offer test rides and comprehensive after-sales support.

Mrs. Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, emphasized the company’s mission to make electric mobility universally accessible. The expansion is part of Revolt Intellicorp’s broader strategy to democratize clean commuting through innovative mobility solutions.

Founded in 2017, Revolt Intellicorp has positioned itself as a key player in India’s electric two-wheeler market, focusing on technology-driven, sustainable transportation alternatives. The company continues to drive the electric mobility revolution by providing advanced, AI-enabled motorcycles and a comprehensive ecosystem of parts and accessories.