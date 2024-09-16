Indian electric motorcycle company, Revolt Motors, has launched its products in Sri Lanka, marking its first international expansion. The company, a subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, has partnered with Evolution Auto Pvt Ltd to introduce its AI-enabled electric motorcycles to the Sri Lankan market.

The shares of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited were trading at ₹81.08 up by ₹1.08 or 1.35 per cent on the NSE today at 10.45 am.

Revolt Motors plans to open 15 dealerships in Sri Lanka within the next four months, with a goal of establishing 90 dealerships nationwide by 2029. The company will offer its full range of models, catering to both performance enthusiasts and daily commuters.

The expansion follows a positive reception at the Colombo EV Expo. Revolt’s motorcycles feature customizable sound profiles, multiple riding modes, and performance monitoring through a mobile app.

Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited said, “Our entry into Sri Lanka is not just a business move; it is a commitment to driving the global transition to sustainable mobility. We are confident that the people of Sri Lanka will embrace the freedom, innovation, and environmental consciousness that Revolt Motors stands for. This is just the beginning of our journey in making clean and efficient transportation accessible to everyone”

Zahran Ziyawudeen, CEO of Evolution Auto Pvt Ltd. said, “This collaboration is a key step toward a sustainable future, reducing carbon emissions and promoting cleaner transportation in Sri Lanka. Revolt Motors’ innovative electric bikes meet the rising demand for eco-friendly options, offering advanced technology and strong performance for local roads.”

This expansion aligns with Revolt Motors’ mission to provide innovative, sustainable mobility solutions in emerging markets.

