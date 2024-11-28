Revolt Motors, India’s leading electric motorcycle manufacturer, has officially entered the Sri Lankan market, launching its flagship electric motorcycle models RV400 and RV400 BRZ on November 28, 2024. The company unveiled its first dealership in Colombo and plans to expand to 11 additional strategic locations across Sri Lanka.

The shares of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd were trading at ₹65.58, up by ₹1.66 or 2.60 per cent on the NSE today at 11.15 am.

The launch event at Water’s Edge featured key executives including Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises, and Mr. Bob Kundanmal, Chairman of Evolution Auto, the exclusive distributor for Sri Lanka. The RV400 model offers a range of 160 km per charge, reaches speeds up to 85 km/h, and comes with advanced features like AI-enabled connectivity, mobile app integration, and customizable riding modes.

With an IP67-rated battery and features including dual disc brakes, combined braking system, and adjustable suspension, the motorcycle is designed to handle diverse terrains. The company aims to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in Sri Lanka through this partnership with Atman Group and Sino Lanka Pvt Ltd.