NIIT Tech to turn ex-date for buyback

Shares of NIIT Technologies may remain in focus on Monday, as they will turn ex-date on Wednesday (Tuesday is holiday due to Holi) for the proposed ₹337.40-crore buyback. The IT company plans to buy back 19.56 lakh shares at ₹1,725 a share through the tender offer route on proportionate basis. That means, shareholders wishing to participate in the buyback need to buy NIIT Technologies’ shares maximum by Monday. The stock on Friday closed at ₹1,789.50 on the BSE.