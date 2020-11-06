RIL shares spurt over 3 per cent after Saudi Arabia’s PIF invests in Reliance Retail

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd gained over 3 per cent in early trade on Friday after the company’s retail arm raised Rs 9,555 crore from Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.
The market-heavyweight stock jumped 3.37 per cent to Rs 2,021 on the BSE. At the NSE, it rose by 3.32 per cent to Rs 2,020.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail arm on Thursday raised Rs 9,555 crore from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, taking the total fundraise in the last two months to Rs 47,265 crore.
PIF will take a 2.04 per cent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), the Indian firm said in a statement.
The investment values RRVL, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.587 lakh crore.
This is the second investment by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund in an Ambani firm. It had previously picked up 2.32 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, the digital and telecom arm of Reliance, for Rs 11,367 crore.
“This investment will further strengthen PIF’s presence in India’s dynamic economy and promising retail market segment,” the statement said.
Also read:
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
The vote count in the US general election reveals a deepening of the schisms that brought Trump to power
Humour saves business — and the festive spirit — from tanking
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
A dargah in a North Karnataka village retains the secular traditions and principles that once defined India
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...