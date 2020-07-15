RIL shares tank nearly 4 per cent on profit-booking; m-cap plunges ₹45,014 cr

The ‘back to office’ rush — is it wise?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday due to profit-booking amid a slew of announcements at its annual general meeting.
The stock closed at ₹1,845.60, down 3.71 per cent, on the BSE as fag-end selling emerged at the counter. Intra-day, it touched an all-time high of ₹1,978.50.
On the NSE, it dipped 3.89 per cent to settle at ₹1,842.35 after rising 3.22 per cent to a record high of ₹1,978.80 during the day.
The company’s market valuation tumbled ₹45,014.51 crore to ₹11,70,000.49 crore on the BSE.
In terms of volume, 28.39 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over six crore on the NSE.
RIL was the biggest drag on the BSE 30-share index and NSE 50-share index.
“Markets gave off gains in the latter part as Reliance Industries plunged around 4 per cent after scaling to its life-time high, witnessing profit-booking post its AGM,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Google has agreed to invest ₹33,737 crore to buy a 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Industries’ technology venture, adding to a slew of investments since April that has crossed ₹ 1.52 lakh crore.
The California-based Alphabet Inc joins Facebook Inc, which opened the investment cycle in Jio Platforms by picking 9.99 per cent stake for ₹43,573.62 crore, as well as chipmaker Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc.
“We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest ₹33,737 crores for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms,” RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the company’s annual general meeting.
With Google coming on board, Reliance has completed its target of capital raising for Jio Platforms, he said.
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Final delisting price could lead to some gains; but relying on this alone is not advisable
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...