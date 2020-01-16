Stocks

RIL, TCS, ICICI General, L&T Fin, HCL Tech results

| Updated on January 16, 2020 Published on January 16, 2020

About a dozen companies including Aarav Fashions, Amal, ATV Projects, Avantel, Banaras Beads, Blue Dart Express, HCL Tech, ICICI General Insurance, Investment & Precision Castings, L&T Finance Holdings, L&T Tech, Radhe Developers, Reliance Industries and Tijaria Polypipes will announce their quarterly results on Friday. TCS, which was supposed to declare its results on January 9 but shelved it due to the confusion over the status of Cyrus Mistry’s directorship, also declares its number on Friday.

Published on January 16, 2020
