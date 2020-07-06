RIL’s market valuation crosses ₹11.5 lakh-cr mark

Reliance Industries Limited’s market valuation on Monday crossed ₹11.5 lakh crore mark on the account of rise in its share price.

The heavyweight stock jumped 2.55 per cent to a record high of ₹1,833.10 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 2.55 per cent to an all-time high of ₹1,833.50.

Its market valuation rose by ₹26,150.05 crore to Rs 11,59,318.60 crore during the morning trade.

Reliance Industries, the country’s most valued firm, last month became the first Indian company to cross the ₹11 lakh crore market valuation mark.

Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday rose by nearly 2 per cent after announcement that Intel Capital will buy 0.39 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.