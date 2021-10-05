Stocks

RIL’s weight to go up in Sensex,Nifty, MSCI India: IIFL Alternative

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 05, 2021

IIFL Alternative Research expects the weightage of Reliance Industries to go up in key indices such as MSCI India, NSE’s Nifty-50 and the BSE Sensex in December, after the shares become fully paid-up.

“With RIL’s last payment towards its partly paid up rights issue due in November (second and final call of ₹628.50), the stock should see a weight up in select indices. Hence we recommend a pre-positional long in RIL and hedge this long position with Nifty,” it added. “Our estimates assess inflows of $425 million” for Reliance Industries stock, it added.

Currently, RIL carries a weight of close to 13 per cent in Sensex and 11 per cent in Nifty. As of September 30, RIL weight on MSCI India index was 10.09 per cent.

Published on October 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like