RInfra gets nod for fundraising

Shareholders of Reliance Infrastructure have approved, through postal ballot, a proposal to raise up to ₹551 crore through preferential allotment of up to 8.88 crore equity shares and convertible warrants to promoters and VFSI Holdings Pte, an affiliate of Varde Investment Partners, LP. Shareholders have also approved raising funds through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds up to 24 per cent of the fully diluted equity share capital of the company. The funds raised would be used for long-term resources, general corporate purposes and to spur future growth, the company said. Our Bureau