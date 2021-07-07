Stocks

RInfra gets nod for fundraising

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 07, 2021

Targets ₹551 crore through preferential allotment of upto 8.88 crore equity shares and convertible warrants

Shareholders of Reliance Infrastructure have approved, through postal ballot, a proposal to raise up to ₹551 crore through preferential allotment of up to 8.88 crore equity shares and convertible warrants to promoters and VFSI Holdings Pte, an affiliate of Varde Investment Partners, LP. Shareholders have also approved raising funds through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds up to 24 per cent of the fully diluted equity share capital of the company. The funds raised would be used for long-term resources, general corporate purposes and to spur future growth, the company said. Our Bureau

Published on July 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.