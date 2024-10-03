RITES Ltd, a transport infrastructure consultancy, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today, to collaborate on metro projects in India and abroad. The partnership aims to combine RITES’ expertise in transport infrastructure with DMRC’s experience in metro rail operations to pursue opportunities in urban transit systems.

The shares of RITES Ltd were trading at ₹323.35 down by ₹10.90 or 3.26 per cent on the NSE today at 2.20 pm.

The MoU focuses on offering services such as General Consultancy, Project Management, Detailed Design, and Feasibility Studies. This strategic alliance aligns with RITES’ ‘RITES Videsh’ initiative to expand its global footprint.

RITES Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise, has a 50-year track record in the transport consultancy and engineering sector, with projects in over 55 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and the Middle East. The collaboration is expected to strengthen both organisations’ capabilities in delivering world-class solutions for domestic and international metro projects.

The MoU-signing ceremony took place in New Delhi, marking a step in the companies’ efforts to tap into the growing urban transit market.

Also read: RITES emerges as lowest bidder for Uttar Pradesh infrastructure project