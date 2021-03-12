RITES to pay ₹4 as second interim

The board RITES Ltd, an infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, on Friday declared second interim dividend of ₹4 a share (face value of ₹10 each), taking the total dividend to ₹9 per share for this fiscal. The record date for dividend is March 20.

The company has commenced the export shipments to Sri Lanka and Mozambique. The 10 modern railway passenger coaches have been delivered to Sri Lanka and the first shipment of two 3000 HP Cape Gauge AC-AC locomotives has been flagged off to Mozambique.

Rajeev Mehrotra, CMD, RITES, said: “For exports, new product lines in Railways are way forward and such products demonstrate India’s ‘design, manufacture and export’ capabilities. We hope the project of supplying Cape Gauge locomotives to Mozambique will open up more export opportunities.”