Shares of RITES will turn ex-bonus on Thursday. The State-owned consultancy company has awarded bonus shares in the ratio of 1:4 (one bonus share for every four held) to its shareholders. That means, investors wishing to receive the bonus shares need to own RITES shares by Wednesday. The record date has been fixed as August 11. As of June end, 53,485 small retail shareholders held 4 per cent stake in the company. The Centre holds 87.40 per cent stake in the company.