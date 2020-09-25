RITES up 2% on bagging ₹205-cr worth order

Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Shares of RITES have risen nearly 2 per cent on its bagging contract worth Rs 205 crore. In the opening trade it trades 1.72 per cent higher at ₹245.50.
The company has been awarded a turnkey contract for the construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) to replace the existing level crossings on competition basis from the Railway Board.
An MoU will be executed between RITES and South Central Railway in due course, RITES said in a notice to the stock exchanges.
This turnkey contract covers the construction of four ROBs in replacement of level crossings in Vijaywada division of SCR on the Vijaywada-Vishakhapatnam section in Andhra Pradesh.
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...