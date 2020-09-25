RITES up 2% on bagging ₹205-cr worth order

Shares of RITES have risen nearly 2 per cent on its bagging contract worth Rs 205 crore. In the opening trade it trades 1.72 per cent higher at ₹245.50.

The company has been awarded a turnkey contract for the construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) to replace the existing level crossings on competition basis from the Railway Board.

An MoU will be executed between RITES and South Central Railway in due course, RITES said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

This turnkey contract covers the construction of four ROBs in replacement of level crossings in Vijaywada division of SCR on the Vijaywada-Vishakhapatnam section in Andhra Pradesh.