RITES up 2% on bagging ₹205-cr worth order

| Updated on September 25, 2020 Published on September 25, 2020

Shares of RITES have risen nearly 2 per cent on its bagging contract worth Rs 205 crore. In the opening trade it trades 1.72 per cent higher at ₹245.50.

The company has been awarded a turnkey contract for the construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) to replace the existing level crossings on competition basis from the Railway Board.

RITES to buyback ₹265 a share
 

An MoU will be executed between RITES and South Central Railway in due course, RITES said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

This turnkey contract covers the construction of four ROBs in replacement of level crossings in Vijaywada division of SCR on the Vijaywada-Vishakhapatnam section in Andhra Pradesh.

