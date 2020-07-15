Stocks

Rossari Bio IPO subscribed 80 times

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 15, 2020 Published on July 15, 2020

The specialty chemical manufacturer ₹496.49-crore IPO of Rossari Biotech has been subscribed 79.37 times. Bids for 64.87 crore were received against the offering of 81.73 lakh. The QIB portion got subscribed 85.26 times, high net worth 239.83 times and retail portion subscribed 7.23 times.

Ahead of IPO, the company had raised ₹148.87 crore from marquee anchor investors such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Malabar India Fund and Ashoka India Opportunities fund besides large domestic mutual fund houses. The price band for the IPO was fixed between ₹423 – 425 a share and opened for bidding on 13 July.

Published on July 15, 2020
initial public offering
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
YES Bank’s follow-on offer gets 24% subscription on Day 1