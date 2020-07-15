Rossari Bio IPO subscribed 80 times

The specialty chemical manufacturer ₹496.49-crore IPO of Rossari Biotech has been subscribed 79.37 times. Bids for 64.87 crore were received against the offering of 81.73 lakh. The QIB portion got subscribed 85.26 times, high net worth 239.83 times and retail portion subscribed 7.23 times.

Ahead of IPO, the company had raised ₹148.87 crore from marquee anchor investors such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Malabar India Fund and Ashoka India Opportunities fund besides large domestic mutual fund houses. The price band for the IPO was fixed between ₹423 – 425 a share and opened for bidding on 13 July.