Rossari Biotech has a blockbuster debut, lists with 58% gain

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Shares of Rossari Biotech on Thursday listed with 57.64 per cent gains on the BSE. The stock continues to rule at the opening price Rs 670, as against the IPO price of Rs 425. The stock will be listed under 'Rossari' symbol on the BSE and the NSE. On the NSE, it rules at Rs 669.25. At these stock prices, the company commands a market cap of Rs 3.47-lakh crore.
The pubic issue of the specialty chemical manufacturer was subscribed 79 times, thanks to large participation from qualified institutional buyers (85 times), high net worth individuals (240 times) and retail investors (7.23 times). The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 423-425 per share.
The Rossari Biotech issue has revived the IPO market after four quiet months due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is only the second public issue in 2020— after SBI Cards & Payments.
Ahead of the IPO, the company had raised Rs 148.87 crore from anchor investors by allotting 35.02 lakh shares to 15 institutional investors at Rs 425 a share.
Among these investors were Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Axis Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, HFDC Mutual Fund, and SBI Mutual Fund.
The company provides customised solutions to industrial and production requirements of customers through its diversified product portfolio, which includes textiles, animal health and nutrition, home, personal care and performance chemicals markets.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
The stock of Axis Bank jumped 7.4 per cent, accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1126 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109311401155 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
Combination of high-quality local and global stocks has driven the fund’s strong show
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...