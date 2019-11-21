Company news: Roto Pumps

Roto Pumps has announced that the registration of Design of the new high efficient maintenance in place of the progressive cavity pump has been granted by Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks.

The patent is valid for 10 years from September 25, 2019, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of Roto Pumps closed 0.91 per cent lower at ₹130.55 on the BSE.