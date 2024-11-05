Royal Enfield, the global leader in mid-size motorcycles, announced its entry into the electric vehicle market with a new brand called ‘Flying Flea’ on November 4, 2024.

The company unveiled two models - the classic-styled Flying Flea C6 and scrambler-styled Flying Flea S6, with the C6 scheduled for retail launch in Spring 2026.

The shares of Eicher Motors Limited were trading at ₹4,860 up by ₹28.15 or 0.58 per cent on the NSE today at 10.15 am.

The new electric motorcycles will feature connected technology, with over 2 lakh ride-mode combinations and over-the-air updates.

The company has filed 28 patents in the last six months for the technology developed in-house.

Royal Enfield has invested in dedicated EV infrastructure, including a new manufacturing plant in Chennai, India. The company has assembled a team of more than 200 engineers across India and the UK to develop key components including the motor, battery, and battery management system.

The Flying Flea brand draws inspiration from Royal Enfield’s 1940s motorcycle of the same name, which was designed to be airdropped by parachute during World War II.

The new electric motorcycles will feature a distinctive design element - a modernized version of the original Flying Flea’s Girder fork front suspension.

The company has also invested in Barcelona-based Stark Future, known for advanced off-road electric motorcycles, as part of its EV strategy.