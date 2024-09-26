Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power Share Price Today/ Reliance Power Stock Price Today Live Updates September 26, 2024: Shares of Reliance Power surged to hit the upper circuit in early trade on Thursday. The stock trades higher by 5%. Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power informed the exchanges that its subsidiary, Rosa Power, has prepaid ₹850 crore of its debt to Singapore-based lender Varde Partners. This follows Reliance Power’s achievement of zero debt.
