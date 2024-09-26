Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power Share Price/ Reliance Power Stock Price Updates September 26, 2024: Shares of Reliance Power surged to hit the upper circuit on Thursday, closing 5% higher. Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power informed the exchanges that its subsidiary, Rosa Power, has prepaid ₹850 crore of its debt to Singapore-based lender Varde Partners. This follows Reliance Power’s achievement of zero debt.
ALL UPDATES
- September 26, 2024 15:41
Reliance Power share price closing figures: Shares end 5% higher
Reliance Power shares ended the day’s trade at its upper circuit on the NSE and BSE at ₹44.15 and ₹44.16, respectively.
- September 26, 2024 15:09
Reliance Power stock in focus: Shares outlook as at 3 pm
RPower shares continue to trade at its upper circuit on the NSE and BSE at ₹44.15 and ₹44.16, respectively.
- September 26, 2024 14:11
Reliance Power stock in focus
Reliance Power stock hit a 52-week high on the NSE today at ₹44.15.
The stock hit a 52-week low on October 26, 2023, at ₹15.55.
- September 26, 2024 14:05
Reliance Power in focus
Company’s total market cap stood at ₹17,734.93 crore
- September 26, 2024 13:03
Reliance Power share price today: Outlook as at 1 pm
Shares of Reliance Power trades at its upper circuit on the NSE at ₹44.15 as at 1 pm.
- September 26, 2024 12:28
Reliance Power | NCLT allows CFM Asset Reconstruction to withdraw IBC application against RPower
Reliance Power informed the exchanges that NCLT Mumbai has approved allowing the withdrawal of the application under Section 7 of the IBC, 2016, filed by CFM Asset Reconstruction Private Limited against the Company.
- September 26, 2024 12:13
Reliance Power shares continue to trade at its upper circuit on the NSE at ₹44.15.
- September 26, 2024 11:03
Reliance Power share price today: Stock outlook as at 11 am
Reliance Power shares continue to trade at its upper circuit on the NSE at ₹44.15 as at 11 am.
- September 26, 2024 10:30
Reliance Power stock in focus: RPower shares hit 52-week high
Major stocks that hit 52-week high on the NSE today:
Newgen Software (12.56%), Surana Solar (5%), Reliance Power (4.99%), Bikaji (2.20%), Trent (2.04%), Dalmia (1.72%), Bajaj Finserv (1.27%)
- September 26, 2024 10:11
Reliance Power share price in focus: Reliance Power stock hits upper circuit in early trade
Reliance Power trades at its upper circuit on the NSE at ₹44.15, higher by 4.99%.
- September 26, 2024 10:10
Reliance Power stock in focus: Shares of Reliance Power in action
Reliance Power has featured among stocks that will see some action today
Reliance Power has informed the exchanges that its subsidiary, Rosa Power, has prepaid ₹850 crore of its debt to Singapore-based lender Varde Partners. Following Reliance Power’s achievement of zero debt, Rosa Power is now on track to become debt-free. The company aims to settle its remaining debt in the next quarter, completing the process before the end of the current financial year.
KS Badri Narayanan of businsessline writes
Other buzzing stocks include Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Zaggle, and Vedanta
Comments
