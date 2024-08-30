RPP Infra Projects Limited announced today that it has won a new contract worth ₹55.50 crore from the Avadi City Municipal Corporation in Tamil Nadu. The project, part of the Tamil Nadu Climate Resilient Urban Development Plan (TNCRUDP) “Amrut 2.0” initiative, involves providing 24x7 water supply to pilot zones in Avadi City and improving the existing water supply distribution system.

The shares of RPP Infra Projects Limited were trading at ₹218.50 up by ₹5.35 or 2.51 per cent today on the NSE at 10.55 am.

The scope of work includes operating and maintaining the system for five years. The contract, awarded by the Commissioner of Avadi City Municipal Corporation, is expected to be executed within two years.

This domestic project adds to RPP Infra’s order book, strengthening its position in the urban infrastructure sector.