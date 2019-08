RPP Infra Projects has announced a new order win worth ₹107.90 crore. The company has won an order from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for white-topping of select roads in Bengaluru city under Phase 3. RPP Infra’s order book at the end of FY-19 stood at ₹1,944 crore, it said, and added that the company is well on its way to meeting its order inflow aim of ₹1,200 crore in FY20. Shares of RPP Infra Projects slipped 2.55 per cent at ₹91.85 on the BSE.