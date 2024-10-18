RPP Infra Projects Limited has won two new water infrastructure contracts worth ₹35.60 crore from the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), the company announced today.

The shares of RPP Infra Projects Limited were trading at ₹201.20 up by ₹6.40 or 3.29 per cent on the NSE today at 12.05 pm.

The larger contract, valued at ₹28.25 crore including GST, involves designing and building a 7 MLD product water conveyance system from the 20 MLD Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis Plant at Kelavarapalli, Hosur, to SIPCOT Industrial Park Shoolagiri Phase I & II in Krishnagiri District. This project includes one year of operation and maintenance on a DBO basis and must be completed within 18 months.

The second contract, worth ₹7.35 crore including GST, covers internal water supply arrangements and construction of two pump rooms at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Shoolagiri Phase I. This project has a 10-month completion timeline.

The company also disclosed that it has secured additional contracts during the year, bringing its total work order value to ₹3,558.84 crore as of October 16, 2024. Both projects were awarded by SIPCOT’s Superintending Engineer, and RPP Infra will need to furnish performance security and execute agreements within the stipulated timeframes.

