Rubfila International to buy 50 per cent equity in Premier Tissues India

The board of directors of Rubfila International has approved a proposal to acquire 50 per cent of the equity shares of Premier Tissues India from Ruchit B Patel, one of the promoters, subject to approval by members in the company’s general meeting. However, the company did not disclose further details about the target company or financial details.

Meanwhile, Rubfila International undertook a trial run at its second unit at Madathukulam, Palani, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on January 16. Shares of Rubfila International jumped 5.38 per cent at ₹39.15 on the BSE.