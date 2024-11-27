Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has announced the appointment of Shri Mritunjay Pratap Singh as Director (Operations), effective from November 26, 2024. The appointment was approved by the President of India through a Ministry of Railways order dated the same day.

The shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) were trading at ₹445.30 up by ₹11.30 or 2.60 per cent on the NSE today at 10.42 am.

Singh, a 1991 batch Indian Railway Service of Engineering (IRSE) officer, will serve in the new role until his superannuation on June 30, 2028, or until further orders. He replaces Shri Sandeep Jain, who will cease to be associated with the company from the same date.

With extensive experience in railway project management, Singh brings a robust background to the position. He has been instrumental in commissioning challenging railway projects across India, including the Aligarh-Ghaziabad 3rd line and Palwan-Bhuteshwar 3rd line project. Prior to this appointment, he served as Principal Executive Director (Works) at RVNL.

Singh’s academic credentials include a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering from MREC Jaipur, a Master’s in Engineering from IIT Roorkee, an MBA from IIT Delhi, and a certification in Project and Infrastructure Finance from London Business School.

The Board of Directors has formally appointed Singh as an Additional Director. The company has confirmed that he has not been debarred from holding a directorship by any regulatory authority.

As of November 26, 2024, RVNL’s board includes Chairman Pradeep Gaur and directors from various disciplines, maintaining a diverse leadership team.