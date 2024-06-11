Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) surged 4 per cent on receipt of multiple contracts.
The company bagged a ₹138.45-crore order from Central Railway for upgradation of the existing 1 x 25 kV electric traction system to 2 x 25 kV AT feeding system in the Amla-Nagpur section in Nagpur division to meet 3,000 MT loading target. The order is valued at ₹138.45 crore.
RVNL also received a ₹394.23-crore contract from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for engineering, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 33 KV distribution, 750V DC third rail traction electrification including traction substations, auxiliary substations, and SCADA system for phase-2A and phase 2 B.
The stock of RVNL traded at ₹389.15 on the NSE, up by 4.06 per cent as of 2.33 pm.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.