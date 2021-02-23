Sadbhav Engineering raises ₹40 cr via NCDs

The meeting of Finance and Investment Committee of Sadbhav Engineering Limited on Tuesday approved the allotment of 4,000 secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to the applicants on private placement basis.

The face value of the NCD was ₹1 lakh. The company has raised ₹40 crore by allotment of the NCDs. Shares of Sadbhav Engineering closed 1.10 per cent higher at ₹73.25 on the BSE.