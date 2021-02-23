Stocks

Sadbhav Engineering raises ₹40 cr via NCDs

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 23, 2021 Published on February 23, 2021

The meeting of Finance and Investment Committee of Sadbhav Engineering Limited on Tuesday approved the allotment of 4,000 secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to the applicants on private placement basis.

The face value of the NCD was ₹1 lakh. The company has raised ₹40 crore by allotment of the NCDs. Shares of Sadbhav Engineering closed 1.10 per cent higher at ₹73.25 on the BSE.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd
