Safe havens surge, oil sinks as investors seek Covid respite

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at a record high on Friday but blue-chip US stocks and oil sank amid renewed concerns about Covid-19 which also boosted safe havens like the US dollar.
The surge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq came as investors fretted about renewed lockdowns after Austria announced new restrictions to deal with rising cases and fears Germany that could follow suit.
Banks and travel companies bore the brunt of the losses as investors fretted about reduced economic activity if case numbers rise and jumped to safer havens in tech stocks.
“It’s a normal time to take risk off. And in this case, there’s just so much liquidity that the market doesn’t go down; people take risk off by going into safe havens,” said Jay Hatfield, Chief Executive of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York. “Right now, Covid-19 is kind of a headline of the day. Every trade in the market right now is being driven by Covid.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week down 0.75 per cent, closing for its fourth week down in five. The S&P 500 lost 0.14 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 per cent and closed above 16,000 for the first time.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, fell 0.28 per cent.
Renewed Covid worries also helped send oil prices down over 3 per cent, after the sector had already been grappling with concerns over reduced demand and potential release of crude reserves to ease gas prices.
Brent crude was down 3.47 per cent to $78.42 a barrel, while US crude fell 3.67 per cent to $76.11 per barrel. Both benchmarks were down for four straight weeks for the first time since March 2020.
The return of Covid-19 fears led to a boost across a range of safe havens.
Long-dated US Treasury yields dipped Friday on heightened demand. Benchmark 10-year notes last yielded 1.545 per cent after dropping as low as 1.515 per cent the lowest since November 10.
Also see: Weak trend to persist for Indian markets
The dollar surged after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller called for quicker tapering of economic support to tighten up the central bank’s monetary policy. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said separately it may be appropriate to consider a quicker wind-down when the Fed next meets to set policy in mid-December.
The dollar index, which tracks the green-back versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.51 per cent to 96.029. The dollar is up roughly 1 per cent on the week, while the euro hit a 16-month low.
The dollar’s gains came at the expense of gold. Spot gold prices fell 0.62 per cent to $1,846.91 an ounce.
“Gold prices are declining after some hawkish Fed speak about accelerated tapering boosted the dollar,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...