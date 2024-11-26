Sagility India Limited reported robust financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024-25, announcing a 21.1 per cent year-on-year revenue increase to ₹1,325 crore ($157.9 million).

The shares of Sagility India Limited were trading at ₹31.54, up by ₹2.86 or 9.97 per cent on the NSE today at 1.35 pm.

The healthcare technology solutions provider saw significant growth across key financial metrics. Adjusted EBITDA rose 22.2 per cent to ₹337.8 crore, representing 25.5 per cent of revenue. Adjusted profit after tax jumped 30.5 per cent to ₹163.6 crore, with basic earnings per share growing 207.4 per cent to ₹0.25.

The company, which recently went public on November 12, 2024, serves five of the top ten U.S. health insurance companies. As of September 30, Sagility maintained 45 active clients and employed 38,380 people across five countries with 32 delivery centres.

Managing Director Ramesh Gopalan highlighted the company’s strategic positioning in U.S. healthcare services, emphasizing technological investments and client relationship strengths. Group CFO Sarvabhouman Srinivasan noted the company’s commitment to continued technology and AI investments.

The company’s half-year performance also showed strong growth, with revenue increasing 15.3 per cent to ₹2,548.4 crore and adjusted EBITDA up 12.8 per cent to ₹653.8 crore.