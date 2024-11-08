SAMHI Hotels Limited announced today the signing of a long-term variable lease agreement for an Upper Upscale hotel in Hyderabad’s Hitec City. The 170-175 room hotel will be developed through the conversion of an existing office building with approximately 270,000 square feet of built-up area.

The shares of SAMHI Hotels Limited were trading at ₹193.59 up by ₹6.48 or 3.46 per cent on the NSE today at 1 pm.

The expansion strengthens SAMHI’s presence in Hyderabad, where it already operates four hotels with 878 rooms. The new property will be managed by a major international operator, though the specific brand wasn’t disclosed in the announcement.

The deal aligns with SAMHI’s strategy to increase revenue contribution from leased assets, which currently account for 13 per cent of total revenue based on FY24 financials. The company aims to raise this to over 20 per cent.

“This transaction aligns with our stated strategy of increasing the share of long-term leases for better capital efficiency and higher risk adjusted returns,” said Ashish Jakhanwala, Chairman & Managing Director of SAMHI Hotels Ltd.

SAMHI Hotels, listed on both BSE (543984) and NSE (SAMHI), currently operates 32 hotels with 4,943 keys across 13 Indian cities. The company maintains management arrangements with global hotel operators including Marriott, IHG, and Hyatt.