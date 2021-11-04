Samvat 2078 starts with a bang; analysts expect a multi-year bull run

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Diwali this year has brought cheer to the markets. After last week's sharp market fall, the Sensex and Nifty began Samvat 2078, the Hindu New Year, on a positive note. In the one-hour special trading session held by the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Diwali, Sensex rose 306 points or 0.51 per cent to close at 60,078. The Nifty index gained 87 points or 0.49 per cent at 17,916. Leading analysts told Business Line that internal structure suggests that India's markets had embarked on a multi-year bull run.
The gains in markets were supported by buoyant global cues after the US Federal Reserve said that it was going to cut down its bond buying programme by only $15 billion every month. The Fed purchases bonds and treasures worth more than $105 billion. Markets were expecting a higher taper by the Fed. The US markets hit a new record after the Fed decision.
"On the technical charts, overall 2021-2039 seems like the best period for Indians similar to what the US markets saw between 1982-2000. In that terms Samvat 2078 is just the beginning," said Rishi Kohli, Managing Director & CIO – Quant Strategies, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP.
Kholi is of the view that in the early part of 2022 markets could witness some fall when the 14 day relative strength index, which is the momentum indicator of the markets, touched 80.
"If you consider the RSI currently, the markets appear oversold and hence the rally will continue. Even though small corrections come, the overall trend remains on the up and the bull run is likely to continue," said Kholi.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...