Sandbox option from BSE

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 29, 2021 Published on January 29, 2021

BSE, with a view to operationalising endeavour of SEBI, has set up an “Innovation Sandbox” web portal (https://innovation-sandbox.in) where fintech firms and individuals can use the environment for offline testing of their applications in a test environment.

It is a workflow based platform, where applicants will be able to access APIs, test data of stock exchanges, depositories and qualified registrar and share transfer agents (QRTAs) etc.

Participants/applicants interested in using this facility may submit their application on this web portal with details of their proposal. After the due approval by the Innovation sandbox committee, the applicant can get the access to test its product/solution, BSE said in a release.

SEBI
BSE
