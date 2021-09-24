Stocks

Sansera Engineering listing today

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 24, 2021

IPO price set at ₹744

Shares of Sansera Engineering will be listed at the bourses on Friday. After a successful IPO, the company has set the issue price at ₹744, the upper end of the price band ₹734-₹744.

The initial public offering of auto component maker Sansera Engineering was subscribed 11.47 times. The ₹1,283-crore IPO received bids for 13.88 crore shares against 1.21 crore shares on offer, translating as per data available with the stock exchanges.

The QIBs category was subscribed 26.47 times, non-institutional investors 11.37 times and retail individual investors 3.15 times. The employee portion was subscribed by 1.37 times.

Published on September 24, 2021

