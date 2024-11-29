Sarveshwar Foods Limited is poised to fully acquire Natural Global Foods DMCC by December 31, 2024, the company announced in a press release today. The strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s operational presence in the Middle East market.
The shares of Sarveshwar Foods Limited were trading at ₹9.65 up by ₹0.10 or 1.05 per cent on the NSE today at 12.55 pm.
The acquisition, which involves completing the purchase of the remaining stake in the Dubai-based subsidiary, is part of Sarveshwar Foods’ broader strategy to expand its global footprint in the rice and rice-based products sector. Chairman Rohit Gupta highlighted the potential for enhanced market penetration and operational efficiencies in the region.
The global rice-based products market, valued at approximately $32 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a 5.3 per cent compound annual growth rate through 2030. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for gluten-free and organic products, as well as rising awareness of rice’s health benefits.
Sarveshwar Foods specialises in manufacturing and marketing basmati and non-basmati rice. The company plans to leverage its expertise to cater to Middle Eastern consumers’ diverse culinary preferences and optimise its supply chain through this strategic acquisition.
