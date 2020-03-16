Stocks

SAT to hear only urgent cases

Mumbai | Updated on March 16, 2020 Published on March 16, 2020

 

The Securities Appellate Tribunal will hear only urgent cases in the wake of the advisory issued by the Centre to combat Coronavirus. The SAT said that it will function only from 11:30 am to 4.30 pm until March 27. To avoid crowding in court only those directly involved in the case will be allowed inside.

Except for lawyers, chartered accountants and departmental representatives who are going to act in the matter, only one representative of the litigant will be permitted in the court room. The ITAT (Income Tax Appellate Tribunal) had also issued a similar order recently Our Bureau

Published on March 16, 2020
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Antony Waste Handling Cell withdraws IPO