SAT to hear only urgent cases

The Securities Appellate Tribunal will hear only urgent cases in the wake of the advisory issued by the Centre to combat Coronavirus. The SAT said that it will function only from 11:30 am to 4.30 pm until March 27. To avoid crowding in court only those directly involved in the case will be allowed inside.

Except for lawyers, chartered accountants and departmental representatives who are going to act in the matter, only one representative of the litigant will be permitted in the court room. The ITAT (Income Tax Appellate Tribunal) had also issued a similar order recently Our Bureau