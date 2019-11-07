SAT upholds Federal Mougul Goetze open offer at ₹608 per share

The open offer of Federal Mougul Goetze (FMG) will finally come at ₹608.46. SAT on Thursday pronounced order dismissing all the petitions concerning FMG and upheld SEBI prescribed offer price of ₹608.46, sources told BusinessLine. The order will soon be put out by SAT, and the tribunal has asked the acquirer company Tenneco to deposit the differential amount, which is more than the offer it made to be deposited in an escrow account. The share price of FMG jumped to ₹616 on BSE at around 2.20 pm.

A slew of independent valuation reports were submitted to SEBI about FMG open offer. Tenneco had given an open offer price of ₹400 a share. SEBI decided it should be ₹608.46 based on a valuation report by Haribhakti and Company. Some retail investors said it should be ₹1,200 a share and submitted their valuation report. The independent valuation report from a Category 1 merchant banker engaged by a large mutual fund has derived an open offer value of ₹820 a share for FMG. Two other reports of chartered accountants have derived a fair value of ₹920 and ₹1,150 a share

In May, the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) had given FMG retail investors and Tenneco three weeks time to raise their objection with the SEBI. The Tribunal had asked SEBI to decide the matter in four weeks. SEBI stuck with ₹608.46 as the offer price, which now SAT too has upheld.