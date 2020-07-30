Satin Creditcare rights issue priced at ₹60/share

Satin Creditcare Network aims to mop up ₹119.90 crore through its upcoming rights issue. Its committee on Thursday approved the issue pricing at ₹60 a share.

The rights entitlement ratio has been pegged at 48:125, ie, 48 shares for every 125 existing fully paid shares. While the initial payment along with application is ₹15 a share, the balance of ₹45 have to be paid in one or more subsequent calls as may be decided by the board/committee, the firm said in a release.

The record date for the rights issue has been fixed as August 5. On Wednesday, the company’s shares closed at NSE at ₹78.04 per share of ₹10 each.