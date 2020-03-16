SBI Cards make weak debut at bourses; plunge nearly 12 per cent

SBI Cards & Payments Services Ltd (SBI Cards) saw a weak opening on Monday, getting listed at ₹658 per share against the initial public offer (IPO) price band of of ₹750-755, amid falling market.

The company’s shares tested a high of ₹755 but is currently trading down at ₹741.15 apiece, on BSE.

The SBI subsidiary tapped the market with a ₹10,355-crore IPO. The initial public offering was open from March 2-4 (for QIB Bidders) and March 2-5 (for others) with a price band of ₹750-755 (discount for employee — ₹75 per share).