SBI Funds Management meets GIPS norms for 2nd year

SBI Funds Management, a joint venture between State Bank of India and Europe’s asset manager Amundi, has complied with Global Investment Performance Standards and has been independently verified by ACA Performance Services, LLC for April 1, 2014 through March 31, 2020.

GIPS is a standard formulated by the CFA Institute. Although the adoption of GIPS is not mandated by regulation, it is considered best practice for investment advisors.

Vinay M Tonse, MD & CEO, SBIFMPL, said the fund house efforts in continuing to be a GIPS compliant for the last two years are a move towards adopting the best business practices being followed globally.

DP Singh, Chief Business Officer at SBIFMPL said the fund house has also implemented Stewardship code, adopted the CFA Institute’s Asset Manager Code of Conduct, released our Annual Integrated Report and have been signatories to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment.