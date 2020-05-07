Broker's call: SBI Life Insurance (Add)

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
YES Securities
SBI Life Insurance (Add)
CMP: ₹731.55
Target: ₹764
Highlights: a) Q4 FY20 APE (annual premium equivalent) at ₹2,690 crore was weaker than estimates of ₹2,750 crore, APE declined by 13.2 per cent y-o-y, protection APE was higher by 6 per cent while ULIP was down 14.5 per cent y-o-y; b) Share of individual protection has increased to 6.3 per cent in Q4 FY20 vs 5.2 per cent in Q4 FY19, whereas share of ULIPs has fallen from 71.3 per cent in Q4 FY19 to 70.3 per cent in Q4 FY20; c) VNB (value of new business) margins at 20.1 per cent for Q4 FY20 was lower than estimate of 20.5 per cent attributed to the change in yield curve assumptions.
Our view: Management aspiration of a single digit growth in premiums looks aggressive. For ULIPs, SBI Life relatively better placed given higher exposure to debt funds. Despite minimal hike in protection tariffs, management expects to maintain VNB margins (70-75 per cent) for protection. We find this challenging to achieve. Product mix shift towards protection can drive VNB margin improvement of 230bps during FY20-22E to 21 per cent.
Valuation: SBI Life trades at FY22E P/EV and P/VNB of 2.0x and 31.9x respectively, at a discount to HDFC Life. Based on our discounted VNB approach to valuation, we arrive at a fair P/EV of 2.1x to yield a fair value of ₹764.
Risks: a) Aggressive pricing in the protection products can drive higher than expected growth in the segment; b) Weaker than priced in persistency can be a risk to our EV assumptions.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...