SBI MF to launch Balanced Advantage NFO

SBI Mutual Fund is set to launch new fund offer of an open-ended dynamic asset allocation Balanced Advantage Fund. This fund seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by aiming to capture the potential upside and limit the downside in volatile equity markets. SBI Balanced Advantage Fund would track CRISIL Hybrid 50+50 – Moderate Index TRI. The new fund offer, which opens on Thursday, closes on August 25.

The new fund would manoeuvre across equity for long-term wealth creation and Fixed Income, to provide stability to the overall scheme portfolio. Based on several parameters such as valuations, earnings drivers, sentiment indicator and the opportunity to generate higher alpha, the fund manager will have complete flexibility to manoeuvre across asset classes in the range of 0-100 per cent.

Vinay M Tonse, Managing Director said the new fund comes at an opportune time when equity markets are primarily getting driven by ample global liquidity.

The fund will help investors fulfil their asset allocation needs, and is suited for risk-averse investors who are looking for long term wealth creation amid volatile market situations, he added.

DP Singh, Chief Business Officer, SBI MF said it an ideal investment option for those seeking to enhance their gains and limit the downside.

The fund also have an allocation to overseas equity investment, he added.

The fund also provides Systematic Withdrawal Plan which ensure regular cash flows by selling of units accumulated by investors at pre-specified intervals. The SWP should ideally be set between 6 to 9 per cent per annum, he said. The scheme would invest equity, debt securities, money market instruments, REITs and InvITs.