SBI Share Price, State Bank of India Stocks Updates for September 9, 2024: SBI share price was in focus. Global brokerage Goldman Sachs recently downgraded SBI stock from neutral to sell call. It also reduced the target price from ₹841 to ₹742.
- September 09, 2024 15:08
SBI stock price live: SBI shares outlook at 3 pm.
SBI shares inched up 0.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹785.10 as at 3.05 pm.
- September 09, 2024 14:19
SBI shares trade flat on the NSE trading at ₹780.80 as at 2.16 pm
- September 09, 2024 13:08
SBI shares were down 1.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹774.20 as at 1.06 pm.
- September 09, 2024 12:05
SBI stock price live: Shares fall 1%
SBI shares declined 1.12% on the NSE, trading at ₹773.70 as at 12.03 pm.
- September 09, 2024 12:04
Stock market live today: Top gainers, losers on the NSE as at 12 noon
Top gainers on the NSE
Shriram Finance (2.01%), SBI Life (1.74%), Hindustan Unilever (1.36%), ICICI Bank (1.30%), Britannia (1.28%)
Top losers:
ONGC (-3.90%), Hindalco (-2.06%), Tata Motors (-1.84%), Coal India (-1.76%), NTPC (-1.63%)
- September 09, 2024 10:52
SBI shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹781.50 as at 10.50 am.
- September 09, 2024 10:14
SBI share price live: SBI stock trades flat
Shares of SBI traded flat at ₹780.50 on the NSE as at 10.12 am.
Published on September 9, 2024
