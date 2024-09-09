SBI Share Price, State Bank of India Stocks Updates for September 9, 2024: SBI share price was in focus. Global brokerage Goldman Sachs recently downgraded SBI stock from neutral to sell call. It also reduced the target price from ₹841 to ₹742. 

  • September 09, 2024 15:08

    SBI stock price live: SBI shares outlook at 3 pm.

    SBI shares inched up 0.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹785.10 as at 3.05 pm.

  • September 09, 2024 14:19

    SBI shares trade flat on the NSE trading at ₹780.80 as at 2.16 pm

  • September 09, 2024 13:08

    SBI shares were down 1.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹774.20 as at 1.06 pm.

  • September 09, 2024 12:05

    SBI stock price live: Shares fall 1%

    SBI shares declined 1.12% on the NSE, trading at ₹773.70 as at 12.03 pm.

  • September 09, 2024 12:04

    Stock market live today: Top gainers, losers on the NSE as at 12 noon

    Top gainers on the NSE

    Shriram Finance (2.01%), SBI Life (1.74%), Hindustan Unilever (1.36%), ICICI Bank (1.30%), Britannia (1.28%)

    Top losers:

    ONGC (-3.90%), Hindalco (-2.06%), Tata Motors (-1.84%), Coal India (-1.76%), NTPC (-1.63%)

  • September 09, 2024 10:52

    SBI shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹781.50 as at 10.50 am.

  • September 09, 2024 10:14

    SBI share price live: SBI stock trades flat

    Shares of SBI traded flat at ₹780.50 on the NSE as at 10.12 am.

