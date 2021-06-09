Scam-hit DHFL shares sinks 9.8%

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Shares of scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) tanked about 9.85 per cent on Wednesday as Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd’s (PCHFL) Resolution Plan for the company envisages extinguishing all the equity shares held by existing shareholders of DHFL without payment of any price to them.
DHFL shares sank 9.85 per cent over the previous close in intraday trading to hit the day’s low of ₹20.60 apiece on BSE. The shares closed at ₹20.60 apiece against Tuesday’s close of ₹22.85. On Tuesday, the company’s shares jumped 9.86 per cent over the previous close ₹20.80.
The company, in its regulatory filing on Wednesday, said the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had, on June 7, approved PCHFL’s Resolution Plan, as approved by the Committee of Creditors for the corporate insolvency resolution of DHFL under Section 31 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016, with certain conditions (including such directions as may be passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal).
PCHFL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL).
“As part of the Resolution Plan, the equity shares of the Company are proposed to be delisted in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting Of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009. “...No value was attributable to the equity shares as per the liquidation value of the Company estimated by registered valuers appointed under the CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Plan) Regulations,” DHFL said in its filing.
Accordingly, the Resolution Plan proposes to extinguish all the equity shares (including any right to subscribe to, or be allocated such equity shares, any employee stock options, pre-emptive subscription rights or convertible instruments held by any person) held by the existing shareholders of the company or any other person by way of a capital reduction without payment of any price to the shareholders/ such person..
Regulation 3(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting Of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009, provides that in case of delisting of equity shares of a listed company pursuant to a Resolution Plan under Section 31 of IBC, 2016, the exit to the shareholders should be at a price which shall not be less than the liquidation value as determined under regulation 35 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 (CIRP Regulations) after paying off dues in the order of priority as defined under section 53 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
DHFL said the written order of the NCLT approving the Resolution Plan is still awaited and all disclosures made remain subject to such orders.
As per PEL’s analyst presentation, the total consideration for acquiring DHFL is ₹34,250 crore. This comprises of ₹14,700 crore upfront cash component (including cash on DHFL’s balance sheet) and ₹19,550 crore deferred component (10-year non-convertible debentures at 6.75 per cent interest).
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...