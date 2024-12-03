Schaeffler India has appointed Shibi Mathew as its new Head of Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), effective November 4, 2024. Mathew brings over 22 years of strategic HR experience to the role, joining the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

The shares of Schaeffler India Limited were trading at ₹3,664.25 up by ₹14.80 or 0.41 per cent on the NSE today at 11.25 am.

In her new position, Mathew will lead key HR functions and CSR initiatives, with a focus on building high-performing teams and advancing the company’s people-first approach. Her expertise spans areas including Shared Services, Digitalization, Global Mobility, HR Analytics, and Diversity & Inclusion.

Harsha Kadam, MD and CEO of Schaeffler India, welcomed Mathew, highlighting her alignment with the company’s vision of fostering innovation and inclusivity. Mathew, a graduate of Pune University with a master’s in Personnel Management and additional diplomas in Labor Law and Executive Leadership, expressed enthusiasm about contributing to the company’s operational excellence and technological innovation.

Schaeffler India, part of the global Schaeffler Group, operates four manufacturing plants in India, three R&D centers, and eight sales offices. The company employs over 3,000 people and has been present in the Indian market for more than 60 years, focusing on motion technology solutions across mobility and industrial segments.

